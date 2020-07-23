(CBS4) – If you’re a pet owner, you probably have plenty of pictures of your furry friend on your phone. Now those pictures can be used to help the Dumb Friends League.

The Denver shelter is hosting a pet photo contest. All pets entered in the contest will be featured in the Dumb Friends League’s 2021 calendar. The pets that get the most votes will be featured as a pet of the month.

“We’re a private nonprofit organization so all of our funding comes from the compassionate community,” says Joan Thielen, Public Relations Manager at the Dumb Friends League. “Contests like this pet photo contest are a great way to get involved and support the animals in our care.”

It costs $28 to submit a photo, and that includes a copy of the calendar. Entrants can then encourage friends and family to vote for their pet. It costs $1 per vote and all of the money raised directly helps the Dumb Friends League provide shelter and care to homeless pets.

Another way to support the Dumb Friends League is via adoption. The nonprofit has seen an increase in adoption during coronavirus, but there are still hundreds of animals looking for loving homes.

“Our entire adoption process is virtual right now,” says Thielen. “You’ll be counseled over the phone about the pet you’re interested in adopting and you’ll be able to go to the shelter to pick them up.”

Once you have that new pet, you’ll be able to snap a photo to enter into the contest! Thielen says the best pictures are ones taken in natural lighting — so if you have a dog, get outside. Other pets should be photographed near windows.

“Try to minimize distractions the best you can,” says Thielen. “Give them lots of treats, get their attention.”

The contest ends July 31, so get your entries in soon!

For more tips on taking the perfect picture visit ddfl.org/news/taking-great-photos-of-your-pet/.

To enter the contest visit gogophotocontest.com/dumbfriendsleague.