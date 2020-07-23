KREMMLING, Colo. (CBS4) – The Dice Hill Fire burning in Summit County is 100% contained. The fire erupted Monday on BLM lands and has burned 27 acres.
The majority of the fire crews were released once the fire was contained. Crews that remain on the scene are one Forest Service engine with seven crew members. They are expected to remain through Friday where local fire crews will continue monitoring the fire until it is declared controlled.
“We’re really pleased with the quick response and progress made on this fire; and owe our sincerest gratitude for its success to interagency cooperation with our local, county, state, and federal partners. We couldn’t do it alone,” said Kremmling Field Manager Bill Mills, agency administrator for the Dice Hill Fire, in a statement.
Grand, Eagle, and Summit counties, as well as BLM and Forest Service lands in the counties are currently under stage 1 fire restrictions.
