DENVER (CBS4) – If this summer feels hotter than normal, it’s because it is! Temperatures soared to 97 degrees in Denver on Wednesday making it the 38 day this year temperatures have reached at least 90 degrees in the Mile High City. That far exceeds the average.
High temperatures for Denver and the Front Range will not be quite as hot on Thursday compared to Wednesday but everyone around Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins should reach at least 90 degrees. Therefore the count of 90 degree days in Denver will almost certainly rise to 39 Thursday afternoon.
Reviewing the entire month of July so far, the average temperature (when examining the daily high and low temperatures together) is 77.4 degrees. It’s currently the 5th warmest July on record in Denver going back to 1872.
And our toasty July is on the heels of a very warm June. Last month tied for the 15th warmest June on record with average temperature of 71.1 degrees.
Additional days in the 90s are expected on Friday and Saturday before high temperatures drop into 80s starting Sunday with the next influx of monsoon moisture that will bring daily thunderstorms chances (especially on Friday and Sunday).