DENVER (CBS4)– South Adams County Fire donated an emergency vehicle to Denver on Thursday. The vehicle will be used to transport Cora to fire scenes.
Cora is a canine that works with the Denver Fire Department. Her sharp nose helps sniff out arson cases.
“This truck is set up perfectly for what we need, it gets her there safely, it gets her there comfortably, it allows her to work on the scene and really important for us, it separates all the nasty dirty stuff from fire scenes in the back, from us in the front,” said one firefighter.
The Denver Fire Department said Cora has helped bring arsonists to justice.