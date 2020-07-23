DENVER (CBS4) – There is good news from the ongoing renovation project at Denver International Airport. Crews completing the work there have completed a major milestone ahead of schedule.
Hensel Phelps, who took over the project in late 2019, completed the installation of steel framework which will house new airline ticketing pods. The work is done several weeks ahead of schedule.
The framework will hold four new ticketing pods – two on the east side of the terminal for Southwest Airlines, and two on the west for United Airlines.
“When DEN entered into the contract with Hensel Phelps to complete the first phase of the Great Hall Project, we developed several key milestones to track progress and ensure we are staying on schedule,” DEN Chief Executive Officer Kim Day said in a news release. “This is our first contractual milestone and we pleased to celebrate its completion ahead of the August 1, 2020 deadline. Now, we are setting our sights on the next milestone, which is the substantial completion of the four ticketing pods by late 2021.”
The project is set to be done in phases. The current phase, Phase I, is set to be completed by the end of 2021. Lack of access to supplies and materials due to COVID-19 could affect the schedule.