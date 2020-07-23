DENVER (CBS4)– Getting the coronavirus test taken has become rather simple at times. You fill out a form, get in line and drive into a small tent at testing sites like the Pepsi Center in Denver.

“I want you to grab on, that’s what I want you to do,” the person conducting the test said.

As simple as gently swabbing the inside of your nostril. Far less now of the so-called

“brain tickle” method.

“Roll it around three times, three times, put it in the other nostril,” the instructions continue.

But getting the results are another matter.

Gov. Jared Polis announced at a news conference on Thursday, “The bulk of those tests from last week were shipped to national labs and that’s where you are talking 9 days, 10 days, 11 days.”

So with that wait, you would find out if you had the virus nearly two weeks ago.

Polis directed his frustration at the Trump administration, “By the time you get it back it was meaningless and it shows the failure of national testing and the lack of planning.”

So instead, Polis is turning more to his own state for the testing results. Up to 50 sites around the state for testing and expanding lab capacity, processing 10,000 results tests a day currently. Hospitals, private companies and universities are joining in the effort.

Polis sounded regretful, “Coulda, woulda, shoulda… we are going to get around. We are scrappy, we are smart for the people of Colorado.”

He did have promising news from the state university system in regards to a new kind of test, “We are evaluating an innovating saliva test at the University of Colorado with a 45-minute turnaround.”

From the start, testing has been identified as key to containing coronavirus, now Colorado will find out if it is up to the test.