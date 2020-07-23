BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4)– Researchers at the University of Colorado Boulder have developed a way to test possible coronavirus patients quickly. The saliva-based test can yield results in just 45 minutes.
Here’s how it works: the patient spits into a tube and the sample changes color based on the test results. From pink to yellow means positive for COVID-19. If not, the test is negative.
The hope is this test can be used in places like schools or factories for widespread testing and rapid screening at a low cost.
“We are validating that and we are very excited and applaud the scientists at University of Colorado who developed that, and we are been able to bypass the federal government by giving the authority from the FDA to move forward. Once that is validated studies will be conducted. We’re hopeful,” said Gov. Jared Polis during a news conference on Thursday.
The test from CU is in the process of being readied for sale.