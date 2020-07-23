Comments
DENVER (CBS4)– Activists from Colorado hit the road to Louisville, Kentucky on Thursday afternoon. After being involved in keeping attention on cases in Colorado, including justice for Elijah McClain, they want to show their support for the justice for Breonna Taylor campaign.
Taylor was killed in her home when police burst in during a no-knock warrant.
“It’s personal to me, to show Louisville they are not alone. I may not physically live there but I am of their community,” said Shenika Carter.
A march is planned for Louisville on Friday.