ARVADA, Colo. (CBS4) — As businesses focus on recovery after months of hardships during the COVID-19 pandemic, shops in Olde Town Arvada are seeing an increase in customers. They say efforts put forth by the City of Arvada from road closures to open container laws, have been essential to their recent growth.

“We had to shut down for three months, and, like a lot of businesses, we weren’t sure we were going to reopen,” explained Nicholas Allmond, the owner of Urban Beets. “Luckily, the City of Arvada has been very generous and helped us out a lot.”

One of the steps the city has taken, is shutting down major streets in Olde Town Arvada to allow shops to expand their outdoor space for customers.

“Reopening our doors, the numbers have been pretty slow during the week and then with the expansion of these patios it’s been pretty great,” Allmond said. “Our numbers look really good and we are thankful.”

The Olde Town Business Improvement District recently released a survey for businesses. Results show that because of the road closures, 88% of businesses have seen an increase in traffic, some even seeing pre-COVID-19 levels in their stores.

“It just increases the presence down here,” Allmond said. “People see us more, we’re more noticeable. We have people coming in to try our food, not even knowing we are a vegan restaurant, and love it.”

The City of Arvada has also issued $2.5 million worth of emergency loans to more than 200 businesses. Now, thanks to CARES Act funds provided to Arvada by Jefferson and Adams counties, those loans are being converted to grants. That means loan recipients will not have to repay the funds.

Alyssa Rossi is a co-owner of Little by Little Boutique. She found out her shop’s loans were forgiven during an interview with CBS4’s Makenzie O’Keefe.

“Oh my gosh, I am going to start crying,” Rossi said while tearing up. “A loan is still a loan. People talk positively about it like great, but that’s still a debt on our books. So to be able to have those funds, it’s a huge weight lifted. “

There are also many Arvada businesses on a loan waiting list, whose applications will be processed for grant funding as well.

In addition, an open container law was just passed in Olde Town, allowing people to purchase drinks from restaurants and walk around and shop.

“I feel that were only going to grow and be better and it’s just great to have so many people behind us supporting us,” Rossi said.

For more information on how Olde Town businesses are open and safe visit: https://www.arvadachamber.org/arvada-resiliency-taskforce/