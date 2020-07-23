AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) — Five-year-old Esteban Estrada is at home watching movies. It’s a major difference from where he was just one week ago.

“He’s doing pretty good you know, but he remembers quite a bit of things still,” says his father, Shane Estrada.

Just one week ago, on July 16, Esteban was playing in his grandmother’s back yard — that backs up to Quincy Avenue, near Smoky Hill Road, in Aurora. On the other side of the fence, a silver sedan hit a truck traveling east on Quincy, causing the truck to jump the curb and plow into the backyard. Esteban was hit.

“It still hurts. It’s kind of hard to take it in as it all still happened,” says Shane.

The driver of the sedan fled the scene. Esteban was taken to the hospital with a fractured skull. His dad says he received 26 staples in his head — and was having seizures.

Then, miraculously, just a few days, later Esteban turned back into his old self. At least in spirit.

He was discharged from the hospital and he got his sense of adventure back and is able to walk around. He just needs a few more naps and a little extra help.

“He needs more attention than he did before, you know. He needs helping doing whatever he needs to do,” says Shane.

His parents Shane and Selena Mestas say they are thankful for the support they got from the community and they are happy to have their little boy back, but they still want the driver who caused this accident, then left the scene, to turn themselves in.

Shane says, “Turn yourself in or they are going to catch you one way or the other. There’s the easy way or you can take the hard way.”