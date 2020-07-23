Colorado Rockies Don't Have The Luxury Of Patience This SeasonThe luxury of patience that comes with a 162-game season doesn’t apply this season. One game in 2020 will be worth 2.7 times as much as a single game in a normal season.

Jerry Jeudy Excitedly Announces He And Denver Broncos 'Have Agreed To Terms'The Broncos have agreed to terms with first round draft pick Jerry Jeudy.

CBS4 Broncos Position Breakdowns: CornerbacksWith Chris Harris Jr. gone, a position that used to be a strength is now filled with several question marks.

'He's A True Superstar, I Think He's Top 5 In The Game': CBS Sports Writer Mike Axisa On Nolan Arenado, Rockies 2020 OutlookCBSSports.com baseball writer Mike Axisa discusses why he believes the Rockies third baseman to be one of the best in the game and why the Rockies need to push for the playoffs.

CBS Sports' Andrew Catalon On TPC Twin Cities And 3M Open: 'This Golf Course Is Really Set Up For Fireworks At The Finish'The 3M Open is set for this weekend and based on last year's tournament, CBS Sports announcer Andrew Catalon is expecting plenty of low numbers to be had.

CBS4 Broncos Position Breakdowns: LinebackersThe Broncos exercised contract options for Todd Davis and Von Miller in the offseason, signed Jeremiah Attaochu to a one-year, $1.5 million deal, and drafted Justin Strnad and Derrek Tuszka.