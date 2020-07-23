TRAFFIC ALERTNB Lanes Of I-25 Closed Between Firestone & Highway 119
By Audra Streetman
BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A man was pronounced dead on Thursday afternoon after he fell into Gross Reservoir while fishing. The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office was notified of the incident just before 12:30 p.m.

Investigators said the 50-year-old man and a friend were fishing in the South Shore area of the reservoir when the man fell in the water. Rescuers performed CPR on the unresponsive man. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Boulder County Coroner will release the man’s cause and manner of death. At this time, investigators said there are no indications of foul play.

