AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (CBS4) – People driving I-25 past the Air Force Academy will soon see an odd structure around the Academy chapel. A giant scaffold will go up around the landmark.
The structure is set to go up sometime in the first quarter of 2021, though COVID-19 could alter that schedule. It will stay in place through summer 2023. That’s when the construction is planned to wrap on the chapel. The grounds will be returned to normal at that time.
The 60-year-old historical landmark closed in September 2019 for a four-year renovation project.
The chapel was suffering major leaking, causing damage to priceless items in the building. Since the building is a National Historic Landmark, each piece removed from the building must be numbered, logged, and eventually replaced exactly how it was before.
The building is ranked as Colorado’s #1 man-made attraction and is registered as a National Historic Landmark. The chapel houses a Protestant chapel, a Catholic chapel, a Jewish synagogue, a Muslim mosque, and a Buddhist temple. Arrangements are in place for religious services to continue throughout the closure.