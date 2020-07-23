DENVER (CBS4) — Three people were shot Thursday afternoon in Denver’s Civic Center Park and police are searching for the shooter. It happened just before 4 p.m. at 14th and Broadway.
Two of the victims, both men, were transported to the hospital. There is no information about their condition. A third victim walked in to a hospital for help. There is no information about that victim.
Earlier in the day, Gov. Jared Polis was asked if leaders and law enforcement should do something about people camping in parks downtown. Gov. Polis said it was up to Denver officials to deal with it.
“If you’re talking about Civic Plaza, much of that is city property… it’s subject to Denver law,” Polis stated. “I’m not an authority on Denver law but I believe their voters have voted to have a camping ban. It doesn’t seem to me like that’s being enforced right now. I do see people camping.”
“Officers are attempting to identify and locate the suspect,” police said.
It’s not clear whether the people involved had been camping at the park.