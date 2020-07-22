WELD COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A large plume of smoke lifted into the air in Weld County on Wednesday afternoon. The smoke is coming from two piles of tires which caught fire at a recycling center.
The fire is located near County Roads 41 and 24, northeast of Fort Lupton and northwest of Keenesburg.
Officials say a piece of equipment caught fire which spread to the tires. An air tanker has been called in to help in the fight.
Crews on the ground are working to build a mound of dirt near the piles so it does not spread.
Eight agencies, 40 firefighters, have responded. There are no reports of injuries. No evacuations have been ordered.
Heavy fire activity in the area of CR 26 and CR 41. Tire mountain is on fire. Please avoid the area as numerous fire apparatus responding. This will be a prolonged incident.
— Fort Lupton Fire (@FLFPD) July 23, 2020
Officials called this an “prolonged incident.” The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment is monitoring the air quality.