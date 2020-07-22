Comments
DENVER (CBS4)– United Airlines will soon begin requiring all customers to wear masks at service counters, gates, and baggage claim areas. The requirement begins on Friday, July 24.
United is also updating its exemption policy for only children under the age of two. Passengers who believe they should be exempt from the face covering policy need to speak with a United representative at the airport.
If a customer refuses to comply, United can refuse travel and those passengers could be even be banned from the airline.
Denver has a mask mandate and travelers inside Denver International Airport are also required to wear masks at all times.