'He's A True Superstar, I Think He's Top 5 In The Game': CBS Sports Writer Mike Axisa On Nolan Arenado, Rockies 2020 OutlookCBSSports.com baseball writer Mike Axisa discusses why he believes the Rockies third baseman to be one of the best in the game and why the Rockies need to push for the playoffs.

CBS Sports' Andrew Catalon On TPC Twin Cities And 3M Open: 'This Golf Course Is Really Set Up For Fireworks At The Finish'The 3M Open is set for this weekend and based on last year's tournament, CBS Sports announcer Andrew Catalon is expecting plenty of low numbers to be had.

CBS4 Broncos Position Breakdowns: LinebackersThe Broncos exercised contract options for Todd Davis and Von Miller in the offseason, signed Jeremiah Attaochu to a one-year, $1.5 million deal, and drafted Justin Strnad and Derrek Tuszka.

'I Don't Think Anyone Is Going To Score Against Us': Chicago Red Star's Katie Johnson On NWSL Challenge CupKatie Johnson shares what it has been like to play in the 2020 NWSL Challenge Cup and what soccer fans can expect from her team's matchup Wednesday night on CBS All Access.

'Biggest Thing Is Making Sure We Play Our Style': Sky Blue FC's Kailen Sheridan & Elizabeth Eddy On Semifinals Matchup With Chicago Red Stars On CBS All AccessSky Blue FC's Kailen Sheridan & Elizabeth Eddy discuss the team's matchup with Chicago, the Challenge Cup to this point and how they've been staying entertained inside the bubble.

Rockies Outfielder Sam Hilliard's Dad With ALS Sees His Son Play At Home In TexasColorado Rockies rookie outfielder Sam Hilliard grew up going to Texas Rangers games as a kid with his dad, who two years ago was diagnosed with ALS.