DINOSAUR, Colo. (CBS4) – Anyone wanting to visit the Quarry Exhibit Hall at the Dinosaur National Monument in western Colorado will have to sign up for a timed ticket. The announcement came from the National Park Service on Wednesday.
It’s in response to greater health precautions due to the coronavirus.
The indoor museum showcases fossilized dinosaur bones. Each ticket is $1, and will be in addition to the normal park entry fee. While the system begins July 28, tickets can be purchased in advance starting July 24.
Those without internet service or a smartphone can call 1-877-444-6777 for tickets.
The park will set aside 40% of available tickets for visitors unaware of the new system.
“All other parts of the monument will be open for recreation as they have in the past, and tickets will not be necessary for anyone river rafting, hiking, camping, scenic driving, stargazing or other park activities,” park officials said.
Rocky Mountain National Park instituted a similar system in June.