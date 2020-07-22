(CBS Local)- Sports leagues and promotions across the United States have begun their return to action and Showtime Sports and Premier Boxing Champions are preparing for its return to the ring as well.

The network and promotion announced Wednesday it will ring the bell on its return starting August 1 when Showtime Championship Boxing presents undefeated Stephen “Cool Boy Steph” Fulton Jr. taking on fellow unbeaten Angelo “El Chinito” Leo in a fight for the junior featherweight world title.

“This is my time. I’ve prepared for this my whole life,” said Fulton in a statment. “He will be a world champion one day, but not this time.”

The schedule continues two weeks later on August 15 with unbeaten super middleweight David Benavidez defending his WBC Super Middleweight title against 26-1 Roamer Alexis Angulo.

After a couple of weeks off, the action returns September 19 with Erickson “The Hammer” Lubin taking on Terrell Gausha in a super welterweight clash.

The following week presents a pay per view doubleheader with unbeaten Jermall Charlo defending his WBC middleweight title against Sergiy Derevyanchenko. Charlo’s brother Jermell fights to unify his WBC junior welterweight title against IBF and WBA title holder Jeison Rosario.

On October 10, Sergey Lipinets will face Kudratillo Abdukahorov for the interim IBF welterweight title. Then, on October 24, Gervonta Davis faces Leo Santa Cruz in a bout for Davis’ WBA lightweight title and Santa Cruz’s WBA junior lightweight title.

In November, the weekend following Thanksgiving will see a junior lightweight fight between Chris Colbert and Jaime Arboleda. And the schedule wraps up with a December 12 clash between Nordine Oubaali and Nonito Donaire for Oubaali’s WBC bantamweight title.

“We are proud to announce the strongest and most comprehensive schedule of fights in all of boxing,” said Stephen Espinoza, president of sports and event programming for Showtime Networks Inc in a statement. “Each bout on this schedule, our largest schedule announcement since 2018, carries high stakes and significant implications. From highly regarded prospects to emerging stars to established champions – all in tough matchups – this lineup delivers on our promise to provide boxing fans with the best talent, the most exciting fights and the highest quality presentation in the sport. We are thrilled to return to live boxing with this star-studded schedule of exciting, meaningful fights.”

All of the fights will be held at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut. No fans will be allowed to attend the fights. The schedule of bouts put together by Showtime Sports and Premier Boxing Champions marks the largest collection of world championship boxing announced since the COVID-19 pandemic forced a stoppage of the sport.