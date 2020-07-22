'I Don't Think Anyone Is Going To Score Against Us': Chicago Red Star's Katie Johnson On NWSL Challenge CupKatie Johnson shares what it has been like to play in the 2020 NWSL Challenge Cup and what soccer fans can expect from her team's matchup Wednesday night on CBS All Access.

'Biggest Thing Is Making Sure We Play Our Style': Sky Blue FC's Kailen Sheridan & Elizabeth Eddy On Semifinals Matchup With Chicago Red Stars On CBS All AccessSky Blue FC's Kailen Sheridan & Elizabeth Eddy discuss the team's matchup with Chicago, the Challenge Cup to this point and how they've been staying entertained inside the bubble.

Rockies Outfielder Sam Hilliard's Dad With ALS Sees His Son Play At Home In TexasColorado Rockies rookie outfielder Sam Hilliard grew up going to Texas Rangers games as a kid with his dad, who two years ago was diagnosed with ALS.

Without Fans, Will Baseball Feel Like Baseball? Sports Anchors Throw Caution On 'Strangest MLB Season Ever'MLB won't allow fans in the stadium on opening day and throughout the season, which will may affect the game on the field.

'I'm Overjoyed To Play Some Small Part In This': Play By Play Announcer Jenn Hildreth On NWSL Challenge CupThe NWSL play by play announcer discusses the Challenge Cup and previews Wednesday's semi-final matches between Houston & Portland and Sky Blue FC and Chicago.

Colorado Open: Jennifer Kupcho Set To Tee Up Against The MenIf smashing the scoring record and winning at last month’s CoBank Colorado Women’s Open wasn’t enough, this week Jennifer Kupcho is tackling a new challenge.