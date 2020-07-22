Comments
COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (CBS4) – The 3-year-old shooting victim in Commerce City has been identified as Osiris Grey Rodriguez Herrada. The little boy was shot and killed last week.
A preliminary investigation by police shows the Herrada’s death may have been the result of the mishandling of a loaded firearm. It happened last Thursday afternoon on the 7800 block of Jasmine Drive in a neighborhood close to the intersection of East 80th Avenue and Monaco Street.
The boy was in the residence with his two brothers, ages 12 and 13, with no adults at the time when the gun went off.
Police relaying information about the case to CBS4 urged parents to keep weapons in a secure and safe place at all times.