Comments
DENVER (CBS4)– Police in Denver investigated a shooting near Colorado and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard on Wednesday afternoon. One person was injured.
ROAD CLOSED: #DPD is investigating a shooting in the area of MLK & Colorado. One victim w/apparent laceration to lower extremity. NB Colorado is closed at 29th. Suspects fled the area in vehicle. Remains active investigation. #Denver pic.twitter.com/A3AiwC7cdY
— Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) July 22, 2020
The suspects in the shooting sped away in a vehicle. Police were interviewing witnesses to determine a suspect description and what happened leading up to the shooting.
Northbound lanes of Colorado were closed at 29th during the investigation. All lanes reopened at 6 p.m.