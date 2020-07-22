CBSN DenverWatch Now
Filed Under:Denver News, Denver Shooting, MLK Bouelvard, Shooting Investigation

DENVER (CBS4)– Police in Denver investigated a shooting near Colorado and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard on Wednesday afternoon. One person was injured.

(credit: CBS)

The suspects in the shooting sped away in a vehicle. Police were interviewing witnesses to determine a suspect description and what happened leading up to the shooting.

(credit: CBS)

Northbound lanes of Colorado were closed at 29th during the investigation. All lanes reopened at 6 p.m.

Comments

Leave a Reply