LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – The First Judicial District Attorney’s Office announced Eric Breemen is now also facing a charge of bias-motivated crime. It comes after an attack on Lakwhant Singh, a Sikh man, on April 29.

“I am so very grateful to everyone — Sikhs and non-Sikhs alike, from Lakewood, elsewhere in Colorado, across the country, and beyond — who have stood with me and my family in this incredibly difficult time,” Lakwhant Singh said in a statement. “I appreciate the Jefferson County authorities hearing my story and, through these charges, recognizing the role that hate played in my horrible attack.”

Singh owns Two Angels Liquors in Jefferson County. The Sikh Coalition started raising awareness about his case shortly after he was attacked. They called on the district attorney to not only pursue criminal charges but also label this a hate crime.

“A customer came into Mr. Lakhwant Singh’s store where he started damaging items and repeatedly told Mr. Singh and his wife to ‘Go back to your country,’” Nikki Singh, policy and advocacy manager for the Sikh Coalition, told CBS4 earlier this month. She has no relation to the victim.

Eric Breemen allegedly ran over Singh and drove away. He was initially charged with attempted murder, assault, and assault.

On Tuesday, D.A. Pete Weir announced an additional bias-motivated crime charge.

“This is a very serious case and another example of the challenges we face in the criminal justice system during this public health emergency,” said Weir. “We would have preferred to have had an opportunity to speak with Mr. Singh personally closer to the time of his assault as we made decisions in this case. However, the severity of Mr. Singh’s injuries and health concerns related to the pandemic only recently permitted a thorough, in-person, interview with Mr. Singh by law enforcement.”

The nonprofit spent nearly two months pushing for the additional charge with the help of community members sending more than 2,600 emails to Weir. Dozens of other cultural and legal organizations also signed a letter urging for the charge, according to a news release form the Sikh Coalition.

“The decision to add a bias-motivated charge against Breemen is a resounding victory not just for Mr. Singh, but for minority communities who are threatened by bias and bigotry every day,” said Amrith Kaur, Sikh Coalition Legal Director in the release. “Adding these charges sends a clear message: Hatred is not welcome in Jefferson County, and those who are targeted for being different know that this community will acknowledge it and stand with them in solidarity.”

Breeman is being held on a $50,000 bond. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 24.