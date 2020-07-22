JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The teachers union representing members in Jefferson County, the Jefferson County Education Association, is asking Jeffco Public Schools to postpone in-person learning to start the 2020-2021 school year. JCEA has sent out three rounds of surveys to educators, and the results are overwhelmingly in favor of starting the year with remote learning.
Results show that only 5% of educators who were polled said they would feel “moderately” safe without enhanced measures. Of those who responded, 40% said they have underlying conditions that increased their risk of complications from COVID-19. 43% said they live with or care for someone with complicating conditions.
“While Jeffco educators would like to see school return to normal as much as parents and students do, we have a responsibility to speak up for our school and community safety,” JCEA President Brooke Williams said in a news release. “Today, we call on Jeffco Public Schools to cancel plans to reopen schools on August 24th for 100% in person instruction under the current Restart Jeffco guidelines.”
Other districts, including Denver Public Schools, have announced their plans to begin the school year with remote learning.
“We recognize that extraordinary times call for extraordinary measures, but the Restart Jeffco plan as currently presented leaves too many questions unanswered for educators, parents and students,” Williams said.