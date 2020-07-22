Comments
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Northbound Highway 285 was closed Wednesday afternoon for a crash near Parmalee Gulch Road. The highway reopened at around 2 p.m.
First responders say the crash involved one vehicle.
Images from Inter-Canyon Fire Protection District show a vehicle in a small ravine. Jefferson County officials tell CBS4 a 74-year-old man was taken to the hospital in stable conditions.
Working with Indian Hills Fire, @csp_golden @jeffcosheriffco @fflco on motor vehicle collision with one patient Hwy 285 at Soith Turkey Creek pic.twitter.com/2FVPIPa3G9
— ICFPD (@ICFPD) July 22, 2020
A helicopter landed on the highway, and ICFPD says one person was taken to the hospital.