JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Northbound Highway 285 was closed Wednesday afternoon for a crash near Parmalee Gulch Road. The highway reopened at around 2 p.m.

(credit: Inter-Canyon Fire Protection District)

First responders say the crash involved one vehicle.

(credit: Inter-Canyon Fire Protection District)

Images from Inter-Canyon Fire Protection District show a vehicle in a small ravine. Jefferson County officials tell CBS4 a 74-year-old man was taken to the hospital in stable conditions.

A helicopter landed on the highway, and ICFPD says one person was taken to the hospital.

 

