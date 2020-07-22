Comments
KEENESBURG, Colo. (CBS4) — A fox was saved from a high school soccer field after becoming tangled in the soccer goal net. The Weld County Sheriff’s Office said animal control responded to Weld Central High School, where officer Rebeca Farris was able to free the wild animal.
Farris was told the grounds crew for the school spotted the fox tangled in the net and called for help. The fox was described as a baby fox, known as a kit.
The netting had to be cut multiple times in order to free the fox. Other than a few cuts, the fox was released without further injury or concern.