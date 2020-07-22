Comments
DENVER (CBS4)– If you’re an animal lover, you probably have hundreds of pictures of your pet on your phone. Now those photos could help homeless pets.
The Dumb Friends League is hosting a pet photo contest. Winners will be featured in their 2021 calendar. The $28 entry fee includes one calendar.
Voting is $1 and all the money raised helps provide shelter and care for homeless animals.
Cast your ballot for the cutest pet or submit a photo of your pet at the Dumb Friends League website. The contest continues through July 31.