More rain in Colorado on Thursday! The western side of the state saw a great soaking on Wednesday, with another round likely on Thursday.
The Denver area saw a nice burst of heavy rain on Wednesday evening. There is a chance we get more on Thursday, but by Friday widespread rain is looking likely for the Front Range and plains.
As of now, it doesn’t look like any of these storms should be severe for the next two days. Just a good round of much needed rain. Time to put the umbrella in the car for the chance of these afternoon rain storms.
Our temperatures continue to stay on the hot side in the 90s for eastern Colorado, but it does look like we get a break by Sunday and Monday with highs in the 80s.