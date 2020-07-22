DENVER (CBS4)– A group of young people laid out their thoughts on how to reshape the relationship between Denver police and the community on Tuesday night. Youth community members led the town hall, which was reserved for people ages 12-24.
The goal was to create a task to address the future of policing and public safety. Their voices may be especially needed now as the Denver Public Schools recently ended their contract with the Denver Police Department to remove resource officers from all schools starting in the 2021-2022 school year.
The participants, many of them DPS students or recent graduates, discussed several issues including defunding the police.
“Personally, I think defunding the police and redistributing funds is completely necessary, the amount they spend on police in Colorado around the nation is kind of ridiculous,” one speaker said.
Another discussion focused on how police should be brought in to respond.
“It’s circumstantial and depends on the situation, if someone’s going to hurt themselves then mental health, but if someone has a gun and is going to hurt someone, then police should be called rather than a mental health supporter, but they could be there in addition but probably wouldn’t be the first responders,” another speaker said.
Once the task force is formed, organizers hope they will continue to be part of the conversation regarding policing changes in the Denver community.