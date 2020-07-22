ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Adams County Sheriff’s investigators say deputies responded to a call about a family disturbance and arson on 156th Avenue Tuesday morning. Deputies arrived to find a structure on fire and a man, identified as David Schafer, 56, fleeing the scene in a sedan.
Deputies chased the suspect on Highway 52 where they say Schafer tried to hit deputies’ units with his vehicle. Deputies deployed “stop sticks” on Highway 85 which popped one of Schafer’s tires.
More tires were deflated after another set of “stop sticks” were laid out on 160th Avenue.
The chase traveled into Dacono, Fort Lupton and back to the scene of the fire where firefighters were battling the blaze. Investigators say Schafer tried to hit several firefighters and deputies.
He later intentionally crashed the sedan into an unattached garage next to the active fire. Deputies fired at Schafer after they say he fired several shots at them and at firefighters.
No one was hit, and Schafer surrendered.
He’s charged with attempted first degree murder, arson and vehicular eluding.
Adams County Sheriff’s detectives and the Adams County Critical Incident Team will investigate the arson and officer-involved shooting.