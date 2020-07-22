Comments
DENVER (CBS4)– The City of Denver is trying to stop the spread of coronavirus in the streets. Health officials offered testing and other health services to the homeless population in Lincoln Park on Wednesday.
The hope is to get people who test positive for COVID-19 off the streets and into quarantine in hotel rooms.
Denver Health also handed out face masks at the event.
“We just need to do everything that we can to make sure that the virus is not spreading and protecting this really vulnerable population,” said Denver Parks and Recreation Deputy Director Scott Gilmore.
The tests are being turned around as quickly as possible so if someone does test positive, he or she will be easy to find.