WELD COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — The Weld County Sheriff’s Office says having a concealed carry permit is not a valid excuse for not wearing a face mask in Colorado.
“Nowhere in Colorado law does it state one cannot wear a face mask and lawfully carry a concealed weapon at the same time,” the Weld County sheriff stated.
As for law enforcement officers, the sheriff’s office clarified: “Even though law enforcement agencies are exempt, Weld County Sheriff Steve Reams made the decision to comply with the order after it was issued last Thursday.”
“Residents can expect to see our deputies wearing face masks when they interact with the public and in situations when social distancing isn’t an option,” the sheriff’s office stated.