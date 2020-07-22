ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – With the Denver Broncos training camp underway soon, let’s take a look at each position. Here’s how the Broncos round out with their linebackers.

In the Hunt:

Inside Linebackers:

Todd Davis, 7th season

Alexander Johnson, 3rd season

Josey Jewell, 3rd season

Joe Jones, 4th season

Josh Watson, 2nd season

Outside Linebackers:

Jeremiah Attaochu, 7th season

Malik Carney, 1st season

Bradley Chubb, 3rd season

Tre’ Crawford, 1st season

Justin Holland, 2nd season

Von Miller, 10th season

Malik Reed, 2nd season

Justin Strnad, rookie

Derrek Tuszka, rookie

Top Offseason Moves: Broncos exercise contract options for Todd Davis and Von Miller, signed Jeremiah Attaochu to a one-year, $1.5 million deal, and drafted Justin Strnad and Derrek Tuszka.

Projected Starters: Von Miller, Todd Davis, Alexander Johnson, Bradley Chubb

The linebacking group is headlined by Von Miller who led the team with eight sacks last season. Joining Miller on the outside is Bradley Chubb who is returning from a torn ACL injury in the fourth game of the season against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Todd Davis led the Broncos with 134 tackles despite missing the first two games of the season.

The biggest surprise from the linebackers last year was Alexander Johnson who was tied for second on the team with 93 tackles. He was also named as Pro Football Focus’ AFC Defensive Player of the Month for October.

Reserves: Josey Jewell, Joe Jones, Josh Watson, Jeremiah Attaochu, Malik Carney, Tre’ Crawford, Justin Holland, Malik Reed, Justin Strnad, Derrek Tuszka

The two biggest surprises from the backup outside linebackers came from undrafted rookie Malik Reed, who had two sacks in 15 games and Jeremiah Attaochu who had 3.5 sacks last season. Attaochu was signed by the Broncos in October and started five games, which earned him a one-year, $1.5 million contract to return this season.

Josey Jewell looks to lock up a spot on the roster as a reserve at inside linebacker. Second year product Justin Holland looks to improve on his 21 tackles and one sack performance in his rookie season.

Best Training Camp Battle: Can Any of the Newcomers Breakthrough?

Can 2020 draft picks Derrek Tuszka or Justin Strnad supplant special team performers Joe Jones or Josh Watson for a roster spot? The Broncos carried nine linebackers on game day last year and the best way for Tuszka or Strnad to make the roster could be showing their value in special teams.

Strnad, a fifth-round pick from Wake Forest, is a coverage linebacker with experience on the special teams unit.

Tuszka, a seventh-round pick from North Dakota State, is an underrated pass rusher from both sides of the ball. In his senior season, he had 13.5 sacks and 19 tackles for loss en route to being named as the Missouri Valley Football Conference Player of the Year.

Under the Radar: Bradley Chubb’s Return from Injury and Von Miller’s Rebound Season

In 2018, Von Miller and Bradley Chubb combined for 26.5 sacks. Last season, the number dropped to nine as Chubb tore his ACL in Week 4 and Miller had eight sacks, which were the second-lowest of his career.

How the Broncos fare this season will rest heavily on if Chubb can return to his rookie form and if Miller can bounce back and have a double-digit sack season.

Stats to Know:

– Broncos had 40 sacks (tied for 17th in NFL)

What They Said: Von Miller on Playing with Jurrell Casey

“It’ll be incredible. I’m looking forward to it. He’s a great player, five-time Pro Bowler. I’ve been around him at the Pro Bowl several times…”

“I’m just super excited to have a guy like that on my team where I can rush with him. We can do all sorts of things together. He can rush with me, rush with (Bradley) Chubb. We get Shelby (Harris) back. We get DeMarcus Walker. We’re going to get Dre’Mont Jones back as well. I feel pretty excited about what we have. It’s going to be exciting.”