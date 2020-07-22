Comments
(CBS4) — The American Lung Association has launched the “Buy 2, Give 2 Masks” campaign. If you buy two masks for $29 the Lung Association will donate two masks to those in need.
“Those masks are donated to individuals in senior living cites, communities of color and families and children in need. They are donated to people who otherwise might not have a mask,” said Ellen Penrod, Executive Director of the Lung Association.
People can order the masks on the website, Lung.org, or by calling 800-586-4872.