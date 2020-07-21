Comments
(CBS4) – The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment says 15 counties are at risk of losing their variances as coronavirus cases rise in their respective counties.
The variances allow local governments to loosen some COVID-19 restrictions. The counties now have to create mitigation plans to show the state they are taking extra precautions in an effort to stabilize and lower their numbers.
The counties may also revert back to the current statewide safer-at-home order.
The following at-risk counties are as follows:
Adams
Arapahoe
Broomfield
Chaffee
Custer
Denver
Douglas
Eagle
El Paso
Garfield
Grand
Larimer
Mineral
Pitkin
Prowers