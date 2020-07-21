Comments
AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– UCHealth wants to find out more about coronavirus, so the health organization is asking for samples to use for genetic testing. The researchers want to find out why some people are more susceptible than others to contract coronavirus and get sick.
The hope from the testing is to create earlier detection and find new ways to treat and monitor infections.
Let’s see. Type A blood, diabetes, emphysema, obesity, high blood pressure, compromised immune sytems……….