DENVER (CBS4)– Community leaders in the Stapleton neighborhood met Tuesday night to continue working on changing the name of the neighborhood. Stapleton was named for a former Denver mayor who was a member of the Ku Klux Klan.
Now, residents will vote on a more inclusive name.
Voting will be conducted over three weeks, each week the list will be shortened based on number of votes and by Aug. 1, a name will be decided.
A list that started with more than 300 options has been narrowed down to four options:
- Mosley
- Concourse
- Central Park
- Skyview
Residents can vote for their name choice on this survey. This week’s round of voting concludes July 24 at 2 p.m.