New Sketch: Police Searching For Man Who Broke Into Longmont Home And Tried To Sexually Assault A ChildLongmont police released a sketch of the suspect in a home invasion and attempted sexual assault on a child that happened on June 29.

6 minutes ago

Flight Service To Farmington, New Mexico Will Be Delayed Until Next SpringService from Denver to Farmington was going to start this year but due to concerns over coronavirus will not start until spring 2021.

23 minutes ago

We Now Know The Identiy Of The 3 Year Old That Was Shot And Killed Last Week In Commerce CityOsiris Grey Rodriquez Herrada died due to the mishandling of a gun in his home.

28 minutes ago

Cursed Rock? Souvenir Taken From Colorado Park Mailed Back Because 'Bad Things Been Happening'Colorado Parks and Wildlife got an interesting piece of mail recently containing a rock and a short note. The sender wrote that someone had taken the rock from a park in Colorado. They wanted to return it -- and hopefully get some better luck back. Katie Johnston reports.

2 hours ago

Gov. Jared Polis Mandates 10 p.m. Last Call For Alcohol In ColoradoThe Governor said the 30-day mandate is to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.

3 hours ago

Scattered Afternoon StormsWatch Meteorologist Ashton Altieri's forecast.

4 hours ago