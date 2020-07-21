DENVER (CBS4) – Neighbors in the Globeville, Elyria, and Swansea neighborhoods, or the GES, are upset about a proposal to make the Denver Coliseum parking lot a designated homeless camping space. It’s just one more thing for the residents, who say the existing homeless shelters set up at the Coliseum and the Education Hall of the National Western Complex are causing a lot of problems in their community.

“When is it going to stop? When can we have a normal life?” Sandra Ruiz Parilla, a resident of the GES for four years, asked.

Ruiz Parilla says residents have been living in fear since the mass homeless shelters opened up at the start of the pandemic. She says neighbors have seen human excrement in their home alleys, witnessed people shooting up at their bus stops, and have been harassed.

“They will just go by and say, oh Mexican, wet backs, go back to your country, speak English,” Ruiz Parilla said.

Organizers of the proposal with the Colorado Village Collaborative, the organization that would manage the homeless camp, says this is the top contender for the first of three sites in the city to become a safe space for the homeless to camp.

The Denver Department of Public Health and Environment says among the homeless camps already in place, there’s outbreaks of Hepatitis A and a bacterial infection that causes severe digestive issues, known as Shigellosis.

Neighbors say it’s just one more thing on top of the pollution, and lack of sidewalks and access to healthy food the GES faces.

“The city doesn’t care about us, the state doesn’t care about us, and this has been happening for years,” Ruiz Parilla said.

While the residents say they’re not against the homeless, they just want to see homeless encampments spread more equitably around the city.

“There are 11 city council district, I think every district should find one spot in their district,” said Drew Dutcher, a resident of Elyria for 14 years.

A recent survey dispersed by Councilwoman Candi CdeBaca’s office shows a majority of residents voted for the Coors Field parking lot to be the safe camping space instead.

“Many people preferred the Coors Field site, which has far less impact on a neighborhood, why was that passed over?” Dutcher said. “They did the easiest, cheapest, fastest thing that they could do.”

A spokesperson for the Colorado Village Collaborative said the city is still considering the locations for the two other sites, and is still looking for community feedback on the National Western Complex location.

“This is about a public health concern… something that could mitigate the spread of COVID-19 on the streets and among the general public, as well,” the spokesperson said.

If you would like to join in on a community Zoom meeting to voice your opinion, the meeting will take place at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 21, and the Zoom ID is 966 9692 3815.