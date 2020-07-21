LONE TREE, Colo. (CBS4)– South Metro Fire Rescue investigators say a fire that burned townhomes on Monday was sparked by an “accidental barbecue grill failure.” The homes are located on Southern Hills Circle, near Lone Tree Parkway and Yosemite Street.
Copter4 flew over the scene on Monday. Large flames could be seen coming from the homes.
Update – @ArapahoeRescue volunteers stayed on scene all night watching for hot spots and a fire engine returned this morning. Investigators confirm that an accidental barbecue grill failure caused the fire. pic.twitter.com/Gn9qYFPYG2
— South Metro Fire Rescue (@SouthMetroPIO) July 21, 2020
One person was treated for smoke inhalation and another was treated for minor burns. Both were taken to the hospital.
Volunteers watched for hot spots overnight Monday into Tuesday morning.
Firefighters could be seen attacking the fire from the ground and the air on Monday. Officials said they were fighting the fire from three separate structures. They were able to control the fire in about an hour.