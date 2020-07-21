NEDERLAND, Colo. (CBS4) — A man has been arrested after multiple explosives were found at a home in the Big Springs area of Nederland earlier this month. Jason Korte, 43, was arrested July 20 on suspicion of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, illegal extraction of marijuana concentrate using an inherently dangerous substance, arson, manufacture and possession of explosives, and other charges.
According to Nederland police, investigators will continue to work with the Boulder County District Attorney’s Office during the prosecution of these charges.
“The safety of the Nederland community has been, and will remain, our top priority. The NPD appreciates the public’s patience during the investigation,” the news release states.
Explosions coming from the home had caused windows and homes to rattle all month long. Controlled explosions conducted by multiple agencies, including the ATF, were heard throughout the area — with no explanation.
Nederland Mayor Kristopher Larsen later issued a statement saying “homemade explosives and incendiary devices” were found at the property.
“Since the explosion on July 3, a multi-agency team has been investigating a property in the Big Springs area,” Larsen stated. “During the investigation, law enforcement officials discovered homemade explosives and incendiary devices. Some of these explosives were deemed too dangerous to transport and were detonated on location.”
Agencies involved in the investigation include the Nederland Police Department, Nederland Fire Department, and the Boulder County Regional Bomb Squad. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives and other federal agencies, and the Boulder County District Attorney’s Office also assisted in the investigation.
According to a check of Colorado court records, Korte has a criminal history including charges of careless driving, felony menacing and DWAI.