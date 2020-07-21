LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – The First Judicial Districty Attorney’s Office announced a man is now also facing a charge of bias-motivated crime. It comes after an attack on a Sikh man on April 29.
CBS4’s Shawn Chitnis introduced you to Lakhwant Singh a few weeks ago. Singh owns two Angels Liquors in Jefferson County.
“A customer came into Mr. Lakhwant Singh’s store where he started damaging items and repeatedly told Mr. Singh and his wife to ‘Go back to your country,'” said Nikki Singh, policy and advocacy manager for the Sikh Coalition. She has no relation to the victim.
Eric Breemen allegedly ran over Singh and drove away. He was initially charged with attempted murder, assault, and assault.
Nikki Singh told Chitnis at the time of the original story that her organization and several others were demanding the D.A.’s office to file hate crime charges.
On Tuesday, D.A. Pete Weir announced an additional bias-motivated crime charge.
“This is a very serious case and another example of the challenges we face in the criminal justice system during this public health emergency,” said Weir. “We would have preferred to have had an opportunity to speak with Mr. Singh personally closer to the time of his assault as we made decisions in this case. However, the severity of Mr. Singh’s injuries and health concerns related to the pandemic only recently permitted a thorough, in-person, interview with Mr. Singh by law enforcement.”
Breeman is being held on a $50,000 bond. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 24.