KREMMLING, Colo. (CBS4) – Crews continue to battle the Dice Hill Fire in Summit County. The fire was first reported on Monday and has spread to at least 27 acres.
The Dice Hill Fire is located on Bureau of Land Management property near the Grand and Eagle county lines. Officials said several structures were threatened Tuesday morning within about a half-mile of the fire.
A pre-evacuation notice was given for the Shadow Creek subdivision on Monday. The Dice Hill Road was also closed at Spring Creek Road.
Helicopters continued to drop water on the fire on Tuesday morning, while tankers laid down retardant to slow the fire’s advance. The fire was zero percent contained as of 11:30 a.m.
There are 74 personnel currently assigned to the Dice Hill Fire, including BLM, Forest Service, State of Colorado, and Grand County resources. Grand, Eagle, and Summit counties, as well as BLM and Forest Service lands in the counties are currently under stage 1 fire restrictions.