DENVER (CBS4) – Monsoon is officially here! You may have noticed the higher humidity and increase in afternoon storms popping up in Colorado.
As we head into Wednesday, heavy rain chances increase for western Colorado. From Moffat County to Montezuma County, we will see a chance for some heavy rain fall starting in the early afternoon. This is great news for the drought conditions in western Colorado. As of now, these storms don’t look to be severe in these areas.
The Denver area could get a few isolated afternoon storms, along with more temperatures in the 90s. Our far eastern plains could get clipped by some bigger storms in Kansas and Nebraska.
We stay hot and in this pattern for the next several days. Expect a chance of storms and 90 degree temperatures through the weekend.