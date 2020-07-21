Cursed Rock? Souvenir Taken From Colorado Park Mailed Back Because 'Bad Things Been Happening'Colorado Parks and Wildlife got an interesting piece of mail recently containing a rock and a short note. The sender wrote that someone had taken the rock from a park in Colorado. They wanted to return it -- and hopefully get some better luck back. Katie Johnston reports.

16 minutes ago

Gov. Jared Polis Mandates 10 p.m. Last Call For Alcohol In ColoradoThe Governor said the 30-day mandate is to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.

1 hour ago

Scattered Afternoon StormsWatch Meteorologist Ashton Altieri's forecast.

2 hours ago

Golden Eagle Struck By Car Returns To WildThe eagle underwent rehab in Steamboat Springs and has been tracked to Nebraska.

2 hours ago

Congresswoman Diana DeGette Chaired A Meeting To Get More Information From American Companies On How Vaccine Research Is GoingDiana DeGette has asked American companies how vaccine research is going for coronavirus.

3 hours ago

A Jefferson County Judge Has Told Bandimere Speedway They Must Comply With The New Rules For Large GatheringsBandimere Speedway was in court again today and they were told by Jefferson county judge that they must comply with the new rules put in place regarding large gatherings.

3 hours ago