FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – The president of Colorado State University will brief the Fort Collins City Council on her plan for the fall semester. Joyce McConnell will speak during Tuesday’s meeting.
CSU is working through a number of scenarios; starting the semester remotely and then moving to in-person learning later; fully remote fall semester with on-campus learning in January 2021.
The university cites challenges they face include decreased enrollment compared to last year, increased spending for COVID-19 testing, tracking and sanitizing, as well as how remote learning will impact housing and diving revenue.
However, officials say they could save money by strategic reorganizations and making administrative functions more streamlined.