COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– The City of Colorado Springs is hosing down public places that see a lot of visitors, like Garden of the Gods park. Money from the federal CARES act is being used for the project to protect people from the spread of coronavirus.

The city has assembled a team to disinfect its parks that include Garden of the Gods, Red Rock Canyon and Palmer Park.

“Sanitizing hand rails that get a lot of use at the Garden, especially picnic tables, benches, trail signs. A lot of people like to touch where they are on the sign,” said a spokeswoman with Garden of the Gods.

Rangers will also educate the public on social distancing and wearing a mask. Crews will be out disinfecting public places through Labor Day weekend, possibly longer.

