DENVER (CBS4)– Gov. Jared Polis gave an update on coronavirus in Colorado on Tuesday. He announced a new mandate in Colorado for the next 30 days that last call for alcohol will be at 10 p.m.

This comes amid a COVID-19 spike among the 20-29 age group in Colorado. Polis said that alcohol reduces inhibitions which in turn can lead to risky behavior and may lead to the spread of coronavirus in our state.

“It’s the summer of no parties,” said Polis.

“The number of new cases is roughly doubled. We were around 200 per day, we’re now in the 400 to 500 range per day,” said Polis. “But our long term success really relies on sustainable behavior for people.”

Polis said that although he typically disagrees with last call laws that bars, nightclubs and restaurants must stop serving alcohol at 2 a.m. in Colorado.

“If you want to get drunk, nobody’s saying alcohol causes coronavirus, it doesn’t. Have three or four people over in your home, and a small event with them, not 40 people in your home, and not at a bar slash restaurant,” said Polis. “So there’s a safer way to do these things in a pandemic. I know part of the fun is being around 80, 100 people, we can’t do that now. Learn the new way, learn to do three four or five people… have fun in a safe way.”

Polis said during the pandemic, this is necessary to keep coronavirus from spreading among this group of people who in turn will spread it to others, particularly older Coloradans who are more susceptible to coronavirus.

“But the problem with this pandemic is they’re not just taking a risk for themselves, they’re taking a risk for older Coloradans as well, their parents, their grandparents, because we don’t live in bubbles. These same 20 to 29-year-olds are going to be working in stores or working in restaurants and can potentially, and we’ve seen this in other states, have led to a greater spread of the virus across the people of all age groups. And so many, many in fact, most young people, in our state are doing an amazing job wearing their masks, staying six feet from others. And yet we are seeing some engage in risky behavior.”

Polis maintained that bars and restaurants may stay open later than 10 p.m. and serve food but that no alcohol could be served after that time. He said the mandate will be in place before the weekend, either Tuesday night or Wednesday morning and will go into effect at that time.

Polis said that once the state Legislature convenes for the 2021 session, he hopes that Democrats and Republicans can get together and create legislation that allows individual communities to determine their own last call laws.