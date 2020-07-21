(CBS4) – If smashing the scoring record and winning at last month’s CoBank Colorado Women’s Open wasn’t enough, this week Jennifer Kupcho is tackling a new challenge. She’s teeing it up against the men at the Colorado Open.

“I never really considered it until they offered it,” said Kupcho. “It’s going to be a really cool experience and I’m excited to see how it goes.”

It took Jen a day to accept the invite. After weighing the pros and cons, it was an opportunity she couldn’t turn down.

“I’m excited to hopefully grow the women’s game and grow it here in Colorado,” said the 51st ranked women’s golfer in the world. “That’s pretty much my goal and I’m just ready to play.”

Green Valley Ranch will play about 800 yards longer for the men’s tournament. That’s a challenge that Jenn says she is totally prepared for.

“When I do go practice at any course I go back and play farther back tees than I would at any tournament just to challenge myself and make myself the best player I can be,” said the reigning Colorado Women’s Open Champion. “So I’m not super worried about it.”

While playing against the guys will be different and a little unfamiliar, one of her playing partners won’t be.

“They did put me in a paring with my brother (Steven) so that will be more comfortable,” said the 23-year old. “We’re going to have a lot of fun and I’m going to give it my best shot.”

Now that’s something Jennifer is very familiar with.