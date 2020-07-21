More Storms Possible This WeekWatch Lauren Whitney's forecast

Colorado Springs In Using Money From The CARES Act To Spray Down Parks In The Area With DisinfectantMoney from the CARES Act is being used to sanitize popular parks and recreation areas in Colorado Springs.

UCHealth Needs Samples To Find Out Why Some Are More Susceptible To CoronavirusUCHealth wants to find out more about coronavirus, so the health organization is asking for samples to use for genetic testing.

The Dice Hill Fire In Summit County Has Now Burned 27 Acres And Is 0% ContainedA fire burning in summit county has burned over 27 acres and still has no containment.

DA Charges Suspect With Bias-Motivated Crime After Attack On Sikh ManThe First Judicial Districty Attorney's Office announced a man is now also facing a charge of bias-motivated crime. It comes after an attack on a Sikh man on April 29.

Jason Korte Arrested In Connection With Mysterious Explosions In NederlandA man has been arrested after multiple explosives were found at a home in the Big Springs area of Nederland earlier this month.

