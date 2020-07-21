(CBS4) – A new display will be set up at several motorsports businesses in Colorado to remind motorcyclists to wear helmets. The Colorado Department of Transportation says there have been crashes which killed 63 motorcyclists so far this year.
That is compared to 103 motorcyclist deaths in 2019.
The display named “The Human Cheese Grater” aims to illustrate how badly a motorcyclist can get hurt if they fall on asphalt while riding.
CDOT hopes motorcyclists also remember to wear other protective gear like boots, riding pants and jackets and gloves.
“If I didn’t have my helmet on I wouldn’t be here today,” said Michael Fales of Aurora, who crashed his bike on Memorial Day in 2017. “The side of the helmet was severely scraped, my motorcycle jacket was torn up, and my boots were chewed up. The bike flipped over and landed on my leg and broke it.”
The display will be at the following locations. CDOT did not provide dates:
- Apex Sports, 327 S Weber St, Colorado Springs, CO 80903
- Fay Myers Motorcycle World, 9700 E Arapahoe Rd, Greenwood Village CO, 80112
- Motorcycle Depot, 600 Telluride St Suite E, Aurora, CO 80011
- Performance Cycle, 7375 S Fulton St, Centennial, CO 80112
- Rocky Mountain Harley-Davidson, 2885 W. County Line Road, Littleton, CO 80129
- Tri City Cycle and Full Throttle Motorcycle Training, 3675 Clydesdale Pkwy, Loveland, CO 80538