ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Two different structures were on fire in a residential location in Adams County on Tuesday morning. Deputies saw the smoke and rushed to the property.
Copter4 video at 9 a.m. showed smoke coming from both structures on the 3600 block of 156th Avenue. One building appeared to be a home and the other some type of large garage next to it. One of the buildings had heavy flames coming from it.
When they arrived, deputies saw a vehicle leaving the property and assumed it was the arson suspect, an adult male. That’s when the pursuit began. It lasted several minutes and continued for several miles, into Dacono and Fort Lupton, then eventually back at the property where the fire was burning.
Deputies did deflate the tires on the suspect’s blue sedan, but the suspect kept driving. The suspect drove through the garage door and fire and smoke were seen inside shortly after. Deputies believe the suspect set the fire.
The suspect refused to exit the burning garage and deputies saw him with a rifle and heard shots fired. The suspect eventually walked out of the burning garage and surrendered to deputies.
Adams County Sgt. Paul Gregory said that the arson and chase is presumed to be connected to a family disturbance and possibly an eviction.
So far it’s not clear if anyone was hurt in the fire or chase. The burning garage is connected to an adjoining business.
Deputies closed 156th Avenue at Colorado Boulevard as part of their investigation.