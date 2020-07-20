DENVER (CBS4)– Repairs to the state Capitol in Denver began Monday after weeks of protests and demonstrations. Broken windows, graffiti, and vandalism are among the damage to the state Capitol building, surrounding buildings in the complex, parks and monuments.

The plan to make repairs and cleanup has been revised several times as the damage worsened over the weeks. The cost to make the repairs is expected to top $1 million and change as the cleanup continues.

Crews are experimenting with different chemicals and lasers to remove the graffiti.

“We have been addressing these issues since day one as they have arisen, but unfortunately, those efforts have largely gone unnoticed as vandalism continued every day for weeks,” said DPA Executive Director Kara Veitch in a statement. “We are dedicated to returning these historic buildings to a pristine state, but we need to do so judiciously to ensure we don’t further damage the buildings. We are committed to being responsible with the taxpayers’ dollars while doing this job the right way.”

The granite walls are covered in graffiti, windows and lights have been shattered, and monuments and memorials surrounding the Capitol building have been defaced or destroyed. The vandals have returned, night after night, to cause more damage.

A fence was finally erected around the state Capitol to protect workers during the cleanup.

A Civil War statue in front of the state Capitol was toppled last month, and two cannons were removed from the grounds after that vandalism. The monument was designed to commemorate Colorado’s involvement in the Civil War for the Union.

Funding for the repairs is coming from several sources, including an emergency fund maintained by the Office of the State Architect. That amount for $245,000 was made available last month, and Risk Management Property Fund funds for $525,000 were recently made available last week. Additional costs up to $1 million will also be covered by the State’s Risk Management Property Fund.

The cleanup and repairs are expected to continue through the winter months.