Comments
DENVER (CBS4)– This week the Senate will take up a bill on Capitol Hill that’s supported by both senators representing Colorado, Sen. Michael Bennet, a Democrat, and Sen. Cory Gardner, a Republican. The Great American Outdoors Act would restore funding to National Parks in the U.S, like Rocky Mountain National Park.
The act would provide $900 million a year for outdoor recreation. That would mean funding would be available for repairing roads, campgrounds and visitor centers. The act also gives money to cities for things like parks and baseball fields.
Pres. Donald Trump has indicated that he will sign the act if it passes the Senate and the House.